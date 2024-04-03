'I can't have breast cancer - I'm renovating a bathroom': how this mum found help

On the laundry wall, before the cabinets were installed, Stephanie Cooper wrote a tribute to the family and friends who helped her finish the renovations with love.
You might no longer see the tribute, but Stephanie knows the words are there and hopes it be a reminder for whoever pulls out the cabinets next.
Stephanie had been pulling out the family bathroom and laundry back to the frame in September 2022 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
One Friday Stephanie had felt a little pain in the side of her breast, near her armpit, but put it down to heavy lifting. By Sunday, Stephanie was still sore and could feel a lump but was not too concerned. She had not long stopped breastfeeding and, at age 33, thought it was related to a blocked duct.
Stephanie's general practitioner has a rule to check every lump with an ultrasound and the diagnosis shocked Stephanie to her core. She had no family history, she did not smoke or drink and had breastfed her two babies.
"The first think I thought was 'I can't have breast cancer because I'm renovating a bathroom'," Stephanie said. "I'm working as a nurse and I'm a mum.
"I was in a state of shock and within a few days letters were in the mail and there were phone calls for scans and biopsies.
"Friends and family reached out saying 'let me know what I can do'. Having cancer is like a full time job. Even before the chemo appointments there were GP scans, trips to Melbourne...The kids still need to go to school, they still need lunchboxes packed.
"And we had no bathroom."
Stephanie said there was a real vulnerability in asking for help. She felt this was magnified for women and mothers who had to "keep it together" running after children and keeping a clean house.
Ballarat-based McGrath Breast Care nurse Joylene Fletcher suggested the Gather My Crew app - a free organisational app via a registered Australian charity. The app was designed by psychologists who recognised it could be hard for people to know how to help others and hard to ask for help.
Stephanie could post a list of jobs she might need help such as someone to take her children to play at the park the weekends after a chemo session or, usually just before the next chemo session, help with renovation works.
Friends and family, who she had invited to her crew on the app, could pick up jobs that suited them and help as much as they could give.
Stephanie said even some colleagues would pop over to vacuum the house or fold the washing and put it away.
With compromised immunity and COVID-19 still a threat in the community, Stephanie said the app became a nice reminder people cared every time a notification pinged on her phone that a friend had picked up a job.
Stephanie said the way family and friends rallied also helped her husband who, while they work as a team, was carrying the load.
"It was a good way to show my kids how a village works. When things are tough, people help and we can help other people," Stephanie said.
"...It was easy for me to use and easy to ask for help. I wouldn't have otherwise asked because I would be too busy and too tired. People assume you're fine, except my best friend.
"Everyone could help out whatever way works for them."
Early on there had been the lasagne and pasta bake avalanche that Stephanie smiles about, knowing this had been the only way most people felt they could help.
As a nurse, Stephanie said normally she had been "the one bringing the lasagne around" and trying to care for others.
Now, Stephanie liked to look back and reflect on how people turned up to help in their own way and how every gesture helped. It also got the family bathroom and laundry renovations finished.
Stephanie finished her radiation therapy at Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital in August, 2023. Eight weeks later Stephanie counted 19 appointments in a week.
Her cancer journey was far from over with treatment but, after visiting her oncologist in February, Stephanie has been told they did not want to see her for six months. There are strength programs and a dietitian in the meantime.
One of the important milestone for Stephanie has been in finding ways to help her friends now that she was in a position to do so. She liked to bring her children along and remind them helping each other was all part of being in a village and looking after each other.
