A vacant warehouse in Alfredton

Colliers Ballarat is pleased to present this rare opportunity to secure a vacant office/warehouse complex in Lucas/Alfredton at 33 Production Drive.
This Industrial 1 Zoned property features a total building size of 440 square metres (approx.) on approximately 720 square metres of land, with hardstand over the balance.
The building comprises corporate offices over two levels, totalling 150 square metres (approx.), a warehouse area of 216 square metres (approx.) with more than a six metre clearance.
It also includes a further 75 square metres (approx.) of mezzanine storage in the warehouse, a roller door that's approximately five metres high and four metres wide, an AC system and security.
This property is ideally suited to owner-occupiers, or investors ready to be a part of the premium business park location just off Sturt Street in Alfredton.
The Sturt West Business Park is rapidly expanding with quality tenants/owner occupiers, and with strong linkages to Link Road and Western Highway this is an opportunity not to be missed.
