The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

A vacant warehouse in Alfredton

By Commercial Property
April 4 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A vacant warehouse in Alfredton
A vacant warehouse in Alfredton
  • 33 Production Drive, Alfredton
  • 720 square metres
  • $995,000 + GST
  • Agency: Colliers Ballarat
  • Agent: Charles Kennedy 0431 914 778
  • Inspect: By appointment

Colliers Ballarat is pleased to present this rare opportunity to secure a vacant office/warehouse complex in Lucas/Alfredton at 33 Production Drive.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.