Talls are hard to replace. This will be no exception in the CHFL

A potential premiership contender is set to be without a match-winning ruckman in the Central Highlands Football League this year.
Although Khyle Forde's plans for the season are not set in concrete, Dunnstown joint coach Glenn Wilkins said it was more than likely he would not be seen in the black and white of the Towners.
Wilkins confirmed Forde is away owing to work commitments.
He said at this stage Dunnstown was structuring its team without the high-leaping Forde.
Forde has shown he has the potential to be the catalyst in a Dunnstown push for a flag.
He played just that role in 2022 when the Towners finished second and reached a preliminary final, which they lost to eventual premier Gordon.
He featured in Dunnstown's best in 12 of 17 appearances in that campaign, only to miss the preliminary final with a strained hamstring.
Forde finished third in the CHFL best and fairest, and The Courier CHFL player of the year awards, as well as being selected in the CHFL team of the year in 2022.
Working commitments restricted his start to 2023, but he did settle back in quickly and was again prominent - being nine times among the best players in 14 games.
On the plus side, Dunnstown is excited to have Matt Bulluss back after missing last season while travelling.
The Northern Territory-based Bulluss is planning to fly in for selected games with the Towners.
He adds a physical presence and goalkicking power, having booted 31 majors in 2022.
Wilkins said Dunnstown was hoping to see him "six or seven times" in the home and away season.
"He'll start the year and then be back for four games mid-season."
Having Bulluss for some early games is a big plus with the Towners facing Gordon, Springbank and Carngham-Linton in the opening three rounds.
The CHFL season starts on Saturday, April 13.
