The Courier
A unique opportunity in Wendouree

By Feature Property
April 4 2024 - 4:30pm
  • 2c/300 Gillies Street North, Wendouree
  • Bed 3 | Bath 3 | Carparks 2
  • $875,000 - $925,000
  • Agency: Ballarat Real Estate
  • Agent: Jay Kalogerakis 0430 200 663
  • Inspect: Saturday, 1.15pm - 1.45pm

This exquisite ground-floor entry of this former monastery is a blend of historical charm and modern luxury, set in the heart of Ballarat.

