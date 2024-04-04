A unique opportunity in Wendouree

This exquisite ground-floor entry of this former monastery is a blend of historical charm and modern luxury, set in the heart of Ballarat.
Surrounded by meticulously manicured gardens with rose beds, fern gardens and secluded spaces, the apartment conversion is a sanctuary of elegance and tranquillity.
It has three bedrooms, three bathrooms (including an ensuite) and a well-equipped kitchen with meals area - perfect for the home chef and those who love entertaining. There is also loads of storage available on every level.
Electric panel heaters and gas space heating ensure comfort, complemented by north and south-facing windows that immerse the space in natural light and garden views.
Complete with two car parking spaces (one of which is underground), and enhanced security through remote gate access and fob-controlled building entrances, this property provides unparalleled peace of mind.
Its prime location means shopping, medical facilities, schools, Lake Wendouree, Botanic Gardens, the Aquatic Centre and Wendouree Railway Station are just a stroll away.
In a city renowned for its rich heritage and vibrant culture, this apartment is not just a home; it's a lifestyle choice for those seeking the ultimate in elegance, convenience and security.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.