The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Preview

CHFL 2024 season preview: Dunnstown

DB
By David Brehaut
April 3 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad Whittaker has crossed to Dunnstowns after a stellar career with East Point to be reunited with olenn Wilkins in his first venture into senior coaching. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Brad Whittaker has crossed to Dunnstowns after a stellar career with East Point to be reunited with olenn Wilkins in his first venture into senior coaching. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

In the mind of joint coach Glenn Wilkins there is no ceiling to what Dunnstown can achieve in the Central Highlands Football League this season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.