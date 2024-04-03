CHFL 2024 season preview: Dunnstown

In the mind of joint coach Glenn Wilkins there is no ceiling to what Dunnstown can achieve in the Central Highlands Football League this season.
Why should there be?
Two seasons ago the Towners reached a preliminary final after finishing second and there is no question that they have much more depth now.
They will also have learnt a great deal from last season when there was a drop off. It was minimal, but in a tight competition it was enough to miss out on the top four and everyone in the CHFL knows how hard it is to go deep into finals from there.
Even then though, they did somehow lose an elimination final to Skipton which they looked to have in their keeping deep into the game.
Wilkins said going out in that manner had really hurt and there had been selective recruiting to ensure it bolstered the areas needing it most in addition to working on fitness.
He said the Towners had added to its forward power and midfield depth - the latter being pivotal to running out games stronger.
The arrival of East Point premiership player Brad Whittaker has been significant on a couple of fronts.
He links up with Wilkins as a joint coach and also adds a big forward target and goalkicking power - something no team can ever have too much of.
He'll join forces with the likes Tom Wardell and another recruit from East Point in Lewis Hodgins - players who will also likely get time sharing ruck duties with the versatile Will Henderson in the absence of Khyle Forde.
It can only be upwards, but that is easier said than done.
The Towners dropped away last season and if they are to get back to the forefront of the prermiership race with its exisiting list the bounce back must be immediate.
R1 Gordon (a) - April 13
R2 Springbank (h)
R3 Carngham-Linton (a)
R4 Creswick (h)
R5 Bungaree (a)
R6 Daylesford (h)
R7 Buninyong (a)
R8 Waubra (h)
R9 Skipton (a)
R10 Clunes (h)
R11 Newlyn (a)
R12 Beaufort (h)
R13 Hepburn (a)
R14 Ballan (h)
R15 Learmonth (a)
R16 Rokewood-Corindhap (h)
R17 bye
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.