BFNL 2024 season preview: Newlyn

Newlyn did a power of lifting in the Central Highlands Football League last season.
The Cats went from a mediocre five wins to 10 to finish in the top eight.
Can they continue this rate of progress under new coach Jarrett Giampaolo?
Newlyn has recruited impressively to suggest it is going press hard to do just that, adding AFL experienced Kieran Collins, hardened veterans Liam Hoy, Mitch Phelps and Tom Nash.
Giampaolo says he is approaching his new challenge with an open mind after a long playing and coaching career with Redan in the BFNL.
He said he was enjoying a fresh start in a different environment full of energy.
"There's a real focus, commitment to take the next step in finals."
For all the work Newlyn did to get into the top eight last season, the finals were short-lived as it went out to Carngham-Linton in the first week.
Giampaolo said a focus was to generate more leg speed and faster ball movement through the midfield, with work being done to expand the rotation and provide more outside run, and from there create more opportunities in front of goal.
For starters, this can come from the likes of Marcus Tilley p0ff half back, and emerging Jed and Paddy Labbett
Everything points to more improvement, but it has to be delivered.
It is going to get down to the Cat's ability to beat the leading lights.
An injury-depleted Hepburn was its only top eight victim in 2023. That is not going to be enough again.
R1 Buninyong (a) - April 13
R2 Waubra (h)
R3 Skipton (a)
R4 Clunes (h)
R5 bye
R6 Beaufort (a)
R7 Hepburn (h)
R8 Ballan (a)
R9 Learmonth (h)
R10 Rokewood-Corindhap (a)
R11 Dunnstown (h)
R12 Gordon (a)
R13 Springbank (h)
R14 Carngham-Linton (a)
R15 Creswick (h)
R16 Bungaree (a)
R17 Daylesford (h)
