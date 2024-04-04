CHFL 2024 season preview: Buninyong

Buninyong coach Shaun O'Loughlin has promised one thing.
The Bombers will be much fitter in the Central Highlands Football League this season.
"We've put a lot of time into improving our fitness.
"It's been a big focus. There's going to be a big improvement," O'Loughlin said.
O'Loughlin said he was pleased with the work put in by the players as they strived to lift the Bombers back into the top eight in 2024. "There's a real buy-in."
O'Loughlin said the off-season has gone well, with specified recruiting and success in attracting former juniors back to the club.
He said in particular the Bombers addressed a need for more talls.
This includes a return of veteran big man Anthony Ebery, who last played in 2021.
O'Loughlin said Ebery was a proven ruckman and would be a great asset after taking time away from the game.
Then there is the full-time return of key position player Joel Ottavi, who can also spend time in the ruck, from Williamstown in the VFL.
He has played a handful of CHFL games over the past few years, but this is a real bonus.
Buninyong's newcomers also feature Matthew Motlop, Ankin Lewis and a returning Keelan Fejo, who last played with the Bombers a few years ago, from the Northern Territory.
O'Loughlin said the task of forcing their way into the top eight, given they were coming from a little way back.
The Bombers finished two wins and a significant amount of percent away from playing finals.
The Bombers have just the one CHFL flag to their name and that was back in 2002.
They need to start putting some solid building blocks in place if they are to get another one in the short term and that means finals this year.
It isn't going to be easy, but with talent like Joel Ottavi and Aiden Domic it's time toi dig deep.
R1 Newlyn (h) - April 13
R2 Beaufort (a)
R3 Hepburn (h)
R4 Ballan (a)
R5 Learmonth (h)
R6 Rokewood-Corindhap (a)
R7 Dunnstown (h)
R8 Gordon (a)
R9 Springbank (h)
R10 Carngham-Linton (a)
R11 Creswick (h)
R12 Bungaree (a)
R13 Daylesford (h)
R14 bye
R15 Waubra (a)
R16 Skipton (h)
R17 Clunes (a)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.