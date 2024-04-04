The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Preview

CHFL 2024 season preview: Buninyong

DB
By David Brehaut
April 4 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Veteran ruckman Antnony Ebery is making a welcome return to Buninyong after a few years away from the game. Picture by Dylan Burns.
Veteran ruckman Antnony Ebery is making a welcome return to Buninyong after a few years away from the game. Picture by Dylan Burns.

Buninyong coach Shaun O'Loughlin has promised one thing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.