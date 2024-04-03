Heartless thieves steal silver communion vessel from historic church

The congregation of the historic Burrumbeet Church have been left "saddened" after thieves broke into the 150-year-old church and stole a "priceless" communion vessel.
The break-in occurred on Sunday afternoon, with the thieves jammying the side door to the church's vestry and making off with a 65-inch television and the beloved silver communion set.
Cupboards and drawers throughout the church were also thrown open, and the storage room on the church property was rummaged through.
Originally purchased in 1862, Burrumbeet Church congregation member Paul Beechey said the communion vessel had a high sentimental value for those involved with the church.
"You have a feeling of emptiness and sadness that people would do such a thing. The loss of the communion vessels is the biggest loss for us," Mr Beechey said.
"You don't think this is going to happen to you, to your church. Nothing is sacred as far as thieves go."
Police have been called to the site and have taken fingerprints.
It is hoped the communion set can be retrieved without damage, as an inscription on the vessel would make it difficult for thieves to sell.
"They are of no value to anybody, they are inscribed with the Burrumbeet Presbyterian Church, with the dates on them," Mr Beechey said.
"We would be happy if they were returned to us. They are in two distinctive wooden boxes that make up the set.
"If anybody happens to see it or find it - they might just dump them - if we could retrieve them that would be good."
It is not the first time the church has been tampered with - the church's Sunday school was shifted "two inches off its foundations" by the explosion from a burning stolen car on its property a decade ago.
The Burrumbeet Church dates back to 1870, with the congregation celebrating the 150th year since the construction of the stone church in May 2021.
The church now sits under the Uniting Church, the outcome of the union of Presbyterian, Methodist and Congregational churches.
