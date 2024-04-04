CHFL 2024 season preview: Learmonth

Finals. That is where Learmonth is determined to be in the CHFL in 2024 after not finishing too far away last year.
A one-point loss to premier Gordon and two-point defeat at the hands of Carngham-Linton when their season was on the line.
Turn these results around and it might have been a whole different story for the Lakies.
Coach Jake Dunne put some near misses down to a lack of composure and he is hoping those experiences will make all the difference if again in those situations.
He has no doubt they can improve, but it is going to take more genuine four-quarter efforts.
Dunne also believes he will benefit from the experiences of being a first-year coach last year and having more support around him, as well as having much more time to prepare after being appointed relatively late at the end of 2022.
He also believes getting more games out of important midfielders Cam Kimber and James Laidlaw (8 last season) will make a big difference as they combine with the likes of Will Green and noted key forward Damon Folkes, who is likely to spend more time further up the ground.
Difficult to know for the Lakies. They naturally have their eyes set on finals, but with much the same list as last season can they make the required leap.
They will will be in the mix knocking on the door of the top eight, but they are not alone. It's going to be touch and go.
R1 Carngham-Linton (a) - April 13
R2 Creswick (h)
R3 Bungaree (a)
R4 Daylesford (h)
R5 Buninyong (a)
R6 Waubra (h)
R7 Skipton (a)
R8 Clunes (a)
R9 Newlyn (a)
R10 Beaufort (h)
R11 Hepburn (a)
R12 Ballan (a)
R13 bye
R14 Rokewood-Corindhap (a)
R15 Dunnstown (h)
R16 Gordon (a)
R17 Springbank (h)
