The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Preview

CHFL 2024 season preview: Rokewood-Corindhap

DB
By David Brehaut
April 4 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coach Shaune Moloney is excited by the list Rokewood-Corindhap has put together as it pushes to get back into finals calculations. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Coach Shaune Moloney is excited by the list Rokewood-Corindhap has put together as it pushes to get back into finals calculations. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Coach Shaune Moloney believes the greatest player depth in his time with the Grasshoppers can be the catalyst for a first finals campaign for Rokewood-Corindhap in the Central Highlands Football League.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.