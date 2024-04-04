CHFL 2024 season preview: Rokewood-Corindhap

Coach Shaune Moloney believes the greatest player depth in his time with the Grasshoppers can be the catalyst for a first finals campaign for Rokewood-Corindhap in the Central Highlands Football League.
Moloney is up and about about their prospects as he embarks on his first season as a standalone coach after Brad Macgowan stepped aside.
The Grasshoppers are going to have to improve in leaps and bounds, and replicate what Newlyn did last season after managing only five wins in 2023.
Moloney said for the first time since he joined the club there would be genuine pressure for places in the senior line-up.
"We've picked up some very good players. It's going to be a big year."
He said they concentrated on becoming a better kicking side, with a particular focus on transition into the forward line.
Moloney says it will be aided by improved fitness.
Port Melbourne VFL-experienced Mack Rivett is expected to be a major addition to the midfield along with the return of Sam Carr, but key forward Caius Barrenger from Buninyong stands to be a game-changer for the Hoppers - taking up a role they have struggled to fill.
He is a former Rokewood-Corindhap player and returns with Zac Jenkins and Ryan Aikman, who spent last year overseas.
Max Riding is recovering from a broken thumb, but is expected to be fit for round one.
There's only one answer to that as far as the Grasshoppers are concerned and that's a maiden finals campaign since joining the competition in 2011.
It is a massive task though after winning only five games las season - a figure it needs to double and possibly more. Everything will have to go right.
R1 Springbank (a) - April 13
R2 Carngham-Linton (h)
R3 Creswick (a)
R4 Bungaree (h)
R5 Daylesford (a)
R6 Buninyong (h)
R7 Waubra (a)
R8 Skipton (h)
R9 Clunes (a)
R10 Newlyn (h)
R11 Beaufort (a)
R12 Hepburn (h)
R13 Ballan (a)
R14 Learmonth (h)
R15 bye
R14 Dunnstown (a)
R15 Gordon (h)
