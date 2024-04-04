Inventory insights: How to manage your stock efficiently & effectively

Running a retail business, such as a brick-and-mortar store or a thriving eCommerce platform, can be a fast ticket to success. There are many advantages to running a business, but the main one is that your earning potential is not limited to a set hourly rate or salary.



You can earn as much as the profit that you generate. There are other advantages, too, such as being able to employ people and watch them grow and develop within the business, as well as selling products that you believe in and love. If you're savvy enough, you can employ enough people to run the business while you focus on higher-level activities such as marketing, strategy and further growth.

A significant part of running a retail business is effectively managing your inventory. You'll need to keep stock on hand to sell, but this takes up time and storage space, which costs money. Efficient inventory management is a significant part of retailing. This illuminating article will share some key inventory insights, and you'll learn all about stock management and effective inventory stocking methods. Continue reading to learn more.

Christmas lead times

If you order from Christmas wholesale suppliers from Australia, this time of year is the best time to order stock for the festive season. If you sell items that can be given as gifts, then the holiday boom will be a peak time for your enterprise. People order in late March to April as wholesalers need a good amount of lead time to order stock from the manufacturer. Wholesale goods can take anywhere from a month to three to be built and then need another month or so on the water to arrive in an Australian port.

By the time it arrives, it'll only be a few short months before the Christmas period, which means you won't have to store the stock for too long and can keep costs low for storage. This is an effective way of managing inventory that should sell like hotcakes during the lead-up to the holiday period.

Categorise your stock

Categorising your inventory of products into specific priority groups helps you understand the most optimised ordering quantities and frequencies. This can also help you to determine which products are essential to your business but may also have a higher cost and move more slowly. For instance, oversized ticket items with a good profit margin can boost your profits, but you may have to store them for longer.

Business experts suggest dividing your inventory into A, B and C groups:

A group: Goods in the A group are higher-ticket items that cost more and are perhaps bulkier or more challenging to store. You need fewer of these items as they don't sell often, but you need them on hand because of the sheer margin they deliver.

C group: Items in the C category are cheaper items that turn over quickly. You might sell lots of these each week, so you'll want a steady supply coming in from your wholesaler.

B group: The B group is comprised of the in-between items. These moderately priced items sell slower than C items but faster than A items. You'll want a good supply of these, but probably less than the C group.

Keep track of critical product information

A great inventory management technique is to keep product information for all items in your inventory. This information will include the following:

Barcode data

Suppliers

SKUs

Countries of origin

Lot numbers

A low-fi way of doing this is by spreadsheets, but these are time-consuming when it comes to data entry unless you have a dedicated role to perform this task. A more efficient method of product information record keeping is to invest in inventory management or product management software, for which there is a decent range of tools available on the market.

Another inventory management method to consider is tracking each product's wholesale cost over time. Hence, you're aware of the fluctuating factors that affect your pricing methods, such as scarcity, seasonality and popularity levels.

Regular stocktake

Some businesses do a comprehensive inventory count, or stocktake, once a year. Others do this more frequently, depending on the size and the scale of the business.

Regardless of how frequently you do a stocktake, you should prioritise physically counting your inventory on a regular basis to ensure it matches your record keeping. This can also be useful to track loss of stock for brick-and-mortar stores.

Keep track of wholesale supplier performance

Part of managing your inventory means ensuring that your wholesaler supplier is holding up their end of the deal. You keep them in business, so you need to ensure that they are performing well.

An unreliable or tardy supplier can cause problems for your inventory, as the last thing you want is to be out of stock of items that could be selling. If you have a supplier that's consistently late with deliveries, frequently delivers orders that are short of essential items, or is the source of other annoying supply chain delays, it's time to attempt to remedy the situation.

Discuss the issues with your supplier and find out what their explanation is. Be prepared to switch to a different supplier if they can't remedy the issues after you deliver them an ultimatum.

Pay attention to the 80/20 rule

As a general rule of retail business, 80 per cent of your profit margin comes from 20 per cent of your stock - the popular or frequently selling items. Prioritise managing this 20 per cent of your inventory. Ensure these items are always on order and available for sale. Your profits depend on this.

Make an effort to understand these popular items' complete sales cycles - including how many you sell over some time, and closely monitor them. These items make the most money for your business, so managing them correctly is essential.

Clearance sales

If you hold stock of items that sell poorly and infrequently, this is storage space that could be utilised to sell more popular items. Analyse your stock's performance over time and make a list of the items that simply aren't moving. Then, launch a clearance sale for these items. You might make a loss on selling them, but by clearing the lousy stock, you're making room and bandwidth to sell better items that net you more profits.

An inventory management summary