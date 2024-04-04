Midlands swimmers off to national age championships

Midlands District Amateur Swimming Association is sending competitors to the national age championships on the Gold Coast.
Ballarat, GCO and Ballarat Gold will each be represented, including some first time competitors, across more than 66 events from Saturday.
Hannah Buchanan, 13, will be Midlands' youngest, while Cooper Sutherland, 17, is one of the most experienced in the squad.
Sutherland has also been selected to represent Victoria in an interstate relays program, with Edward Meddings an emergency.
Dayne Schynder, Zoe Schynder, Edward Meddings and Madeline Pierce will stay on after the age titles to contest the national open championships.
They will be joined by Midlands multi-class swimmers Sarah Howe and Anna Leighton.
Midlands individual event representatives: Bettina Ambrose, Hannah Buchanan, Ava Candy, Thomas Costello, Luke Gallagher, Isla Ho, Oliver Kallio, Jack Lanyon, Oliver McCormack, Edward Meddings, Dayne Schnyder, Zoe Schnyder, Blake Scott, Miller Stott, Cooper Sutherland, Marley Sutherland and Tom Urquhart.
Claire Mathison, Skye Laube and Kevin Huang are involved in relays.
