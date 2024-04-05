CHFL 2024 season preview: Clunes

Clunes coach Luke Davidson is hopeful a reshaped midfield can anchor an upward trend for the Magpies in the Central Highlands Football League this year.
"We've built on our midfield depth.
"It'll have a different look," he said.
This is despite the unexpected loss of prime mover John Simson after just one season with the club.
Bailey and Dylan Evans, and Montgomery Reeves, all from the former Maryborough Rovers in the MCDFNL, will be among newcomers to the midfield rotation.
Davidson said he would be looking for players to push through from half back and half forward into midfield -providing added versatility.
Clunes has levelled out over the past two seasons - winning five games for 12th in each campaign.
The Magpies have risen above the cellar dwellers, but getting to the next step is proving tough.
They have shown the ability to push even the best in the competition.
Clunes frustratingly lost eight games by 20 points or less last season.
The challenge is to turn these into victories, but even with some handy recruits the loss of Simson, and John and Damian Fazio, and a season-ending injury to Josh Thompson all add up to making the stride forward even tougher.
Tough to see Clunes making huge inroads.
The Magpies work hard and this is reflected by their ability to stay in games against any opposition for a long time.
Finding that class factor that everyone needs might again hold them back. They need an x-factor.
R1 Waubra (a) - April 13
R2 Skipton (h)
R3 bye
R4 Newlyn (a)
R5 Beaufort (h)
R6 Hepburn (a)
R7 Ballan (a)
R8 Learmonth (h)
R9 Rokewood-Corindhap (h)
R10 Dunnstown (a)
R11 Gordon (a)
R12 Springbank (a)
R13 Carngham-Linton (h)
R14 Creswick (a)
R15 Bungaree (h)
R16 Daylesford (a)
R17 Buninyong (h)
