Barry James Smash Repairs workers to be examined ahead of hearing into fraud

The pair linked to Barry James Smash Repairs and charged with more than 300 fraud offences will face a six-day committal hearing where as many as 10 witnesses could be called.
Glen Anthony James and a co-accused, who cannot be named owing to a suppression order, appeared in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court for a committal mention on April 4, 2024.
The pair are facing 318 charges of defrauding emergency service providers such as Victoria Police and the Country Fire Authority across a five year period, and for falsifying accounting records.
During this time, It's alleged the pair were "double-dipping" by billing emergency services and insurance providers for the same work.
These amounts allegedly ranged between $480 and $2300 for each transaction.
During proceedings on Thursday, the court heard the prosecution had made an application to compulsorily examine four witnesses, some of who were employed by Barry James Smash Repairs.
This application was granted by the court on April 3, and the examination will take place on May 20.
Defence counsel for Mr James, who were not aware of the application prior to Thursday's proceedings, argued they were entitled to have materials regarding the four witnesses disclosed to them.
This request was opposed by the prosecution, who said the release of any materials could compromise the examination, and the defence were allowed to be present during the compulsory examination.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said she would not order the prosecution to disclose evidence, as the defence would be entitled to materials after the compulsory examination, and they would have the opportunity to examine the witnesses during the committal hearing.
In addition to these witnesses, the defence said there would also be a further six witnesses called during the committal.
This matter was set for a six-day hearing starting on July 29, 2024, with a special mention to take place on May 24.
