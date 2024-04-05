CHFL 2024 season preview: Creswick

Coach Paul Borchers is confident about where Creswick is at in its development in the Central Highlands Football League.
For the Wickers it is not just about the win-loss column, although like any team they are keen to improve their standing.
It's about incremental improvements.
The back half has been a focus for Borchers in the off-season.
He said there was a need to improve ball movement into the forward half - a process which required a little more concentration during execution.
Borchers said they needed to make more of the opportunities they were creating, which could be achieved with quicker and more precise ball movement.
Creswick's highest score last year was 85 points - ironically against premier Gordon.
He said the Wickers had recruited some experience to help these processes and provide more composure with the ball.
Borcher said he had been most impressed by pre-season work of the experienced Marcus Hottes, with his disposal and the poise he showed to set up plays.
New ruckman Ben Dolan is also going to be a major asset for the wickets as is Geoff Lovett from Buninyong, with his ability to fill various roles.
Borchers is also hopeful that with another year under their belt his young side will show the benefits of added maturity.
R1 Ballan (h) - April 13
R2 Learmonth (a)
R3 Rokewood-Corindhap (h)
R4 Dunnstown (a)
R5 Gordon (h)
R6 Springbank (a)
R7 Carngham-Linton (h)
R8 bye
R9 Bungaree (a)
R10 Daylesford (h)
R11 Buninyong (a)
R12 Waubra (h)
R13 Skipton (a)
R14 Clunes (h)
R15 Newlyn (a)
R16 Beaufort (h)
R17 Hepburn (a)
