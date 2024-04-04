CHFL club selected to get ex-AFL star for guest appearance

A Central Highlands Football League club has been selected to secure the on-field services of a former AFL player for a one-off appearance this season via "The Carlton Draft".
Ballan is one of five clubs from across country Victoria selected to take part in "The Carlton Draft" run by Carlton Draught.
The Blues will source a player from a select line-up of Richmond triple premiership captain Trent Cotchin, Hawthorn four-time and Geelong premiership player Isaac Smith, Essendon premiership player Matthew Lloyd, former Carlton and GWS Giants player Dylan Buckley, and St Kilda great Leigh Montagna.
The draft, which attracted applications from 170 clubs, will take place on Monday, April 29.
Draft commissioner Jonathan Brown said having any of the players lining up for a country team would be a tantalising prospect.
"It'll not only be a huge boost to clubs on the field, but hopefully bring plenty of foot traffic through the gates," he said.
Fremantle games record-holder David Mundy played with Carngham-Linton last year as part of the "The Carlton Draft" promotion.
The game at Linton in round four attracted one of the biggest crowds of the season, with the newly retired Mundy kicking six goals in a starring role for the Saints against Beaufort.
This year's AFL star line-up will begin making their special country appearances from late May.
The draft is designed to help struggling clubs - providing them with an opportunity to generate a higher profile and special match-day experience for players and spectators.
Ballan is coming a tough few years, being unable to play at its home ground since 2021 while waiting for the construction of a new mutli-purpose community facility and clubrooms.
The Blues won two games last season, finishing 15th in the 17-team competition.
They will return to having home games at the Ballan Recreation Reserve this season, with its first match at the venue in round two on Saturday, April 20.
The other clubs are Castlemaine (Bendigo Football Netball League), Toora Magpies (Mid Gippsland), Old Collegians (Warrnambool District) and Bunyip Bulldogs (West Gippsland).
TRENT COTCHIN, 33
Richmond
306 games
Premiership captain 2017-19-20
2012 Brownlow Medal
2012 All-Australian
ISAAC SMITH, 35
Hawthorn/Geelong
280 games (Hawthorn 210, Geelong 70)
Hawthorn premierships 2013-14-15
Geelong premiership 2022
MATTHEW LLOYD, 45
Essendon
270 games
Essendon premiership 2000
AFL Coleman Medal 2000-01-03
Five-time All-Australian
LEIGH MONTAGNA, 40
St Kilda
287 games
Two-time All-Australia
DYLAN BUCKLEY, 31
Carlton/GWS Giants
41 games
Popular podcaster
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.