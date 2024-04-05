Why hasn't work started on the Dyson Drive roundabout?

Here we are in the first week of April and the roundabout at Dyson Drive that was supposed to be started in February still hasn't been started.
However the traffic lights just up the road at Cuzins Road are finally working, when you see along Dysons Drive one would think the traffic lights should have gone at the intersection of Dyson Drive and Ballarat Carngham Road and the roundabout at Cuzins Road.
Everything from the traffic lights at Learmonth Street intersection up to Dysons drive seems to be half finished.
The traffic lights at the above intersection are working but the street lights still aren't working and with the nights getting longer and winter approaching it will be very difficult to see on a dark wet night.
David Braybrook, Winter Valley
Congratulations Ben Taylor and those councillors that voted for the council to stick to local issues. Who do the others think they are wasting our time and money arguing about world affairs they have no influence? Wake up mayor!
David Lockett, Alfredton.
Well said Cr Ben Taylor and thank you for representing your constituents, the business of local Council should be priority and official channels of concern for international affairs need to be observed.
Elizabeth Gilfillan, Ballarat
The major supermarkets deny that they engage in price gouging.
How then does Woolworths justify its general practice of charging fifty cents more per kilogram for bananas at its Howitt Street store than it does at its Ballarat store.
Does the fact that there is the competition of a Coles store next to its Ballarat store justify "ripping off" its Howitt Street customers?
To how many other items does this practice apply?
Alister McKenzie, Lake Wendouree.
I've witnessed the damaging impact of vaping on the youngest members of our community while travelling through regional Victoria this year.
Just recently, I sat down with Lola, an 11-year-old, who shared her observation of vaping's presence in shops, on social media, and among her peers.
Lola is understandably feeling anxious because she's uncertain on how to respond if someone pressures her to vape.
We're hearing stories like Lola's all throughout Victoria. It's why the Federal Government's plan to stop toxic vapes from being sold to our kids is so important.
The proposed legislation means that highly-addictive vapes marketed to kids using bright colours and fruity flavors will no longer share shelf space with chocolate bars and candies at your local convenience store, often nearby schools.
Legislation will make it illegal to sell vapes to anyone without a prescription. It will stop retailers in their tracks who are supplying vapes to kids and non-smokers.
We made a terrible mistake allowing tobacco products to be widely available causing immeasurable harm and death and addicting generations of young people to nicotine. We do not want to make the same mistake with e-cigarettes.
We must protect our children from these highly toxic products - that's why we're calling on all members of parliament to back in our kids' health over industry profits and get behind the new legislation.
It's understandable that many parents in the community might be feeling worried about the impact vaping is having on their kids. The great news is having a conversation with your child is a powerful way to stop them from vaping or help them take the first steps towards quitting.
VicHealth's website has a conversation guide for parents at vichealth.vic.gov.au/our-health/vaping, aimed at helping you have meaningful, non-threatening conversations with your teen about vaping. No one is saying this is simple and there isn't one silver bullet to solve this problem. It's going to take action from all of us - politicians, health organisations and the community to create genuine change.
Dr Sandro Demaio, CEO of VicHealth
