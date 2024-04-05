Twenty-year-old pleads guilty after celebrating birthday with Stockland mugging

A 20-year-old who robbed a teenage boy of his hat and sneakers at Stockland Wendouree has said he had no memory of the incident after getting "heavily" drunk on his birthday.
The man, who has not been named as he did not receive a conviction, pleaded guilty to charges of theft, assault, and possessing a weapon in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on April 4, 2024.
The matter also involved a 14-year-old co-accused who is facing charges in a children's court.
According to a police summary, the man was part of a group who approached three teenagers while walking through Stockland Wendouree about 5.52pm on November 20, 2023.
The group crowded around a 16-year-old outside Prouds the Jewellers, and the accused told the teenager to remove his Nike-branded hat and shoes.
During the confrontation, he also asked the victim why he didn't "just punch on" with the co-accused outside.
After the victim removed his shoes, the co-accused put them down the front of the jacket and the group left the shopping centre.
The victim and a friend then told Kmart staff about the mugging, which was subsequently reported to security.
Stockland CCTV captured the incident, as well as a later interaction, where the 20-year-old received the victim's shoes from the co-accused while wearing the stolen hat.
The co-accused later posted photos of himself with the stolen hat and shoes to social media with the caption "happy birthday my brother", and tagged the accused in the photo.
After the incident was reported to police by the victim and a friend, officers arrested the co-accused at his home on November 23, where they also found the stolen Nike hat.
About three weeks later, police arrested the 20-year-old at an address in East Ballarat and seized the stolen Nike shoes and an iPhone.
A later examination of the phone revealed incriminating pictures of the accused playing with a dagger, as well as images of the stolen shoes and a photo of numerous bottles of alcohol taken on the day of the offence.
In an interview with police, the man said he didn't remember going to Stockland on the day of the offence, which was his birthday, as he had been "heavily" intoxicated that afternoon.
When shown the incriminating CCTV footage, he identified himself in the videos and apologised to the victim for his actions.
Defence lawyer Jervis Dean said while the offences were serious, there were several factors such as his client's youth and lack of criminal history which the magistrate should take into account.
In relation to the weapons charge, Mr Dean said his client had picked up the knife while in a friend's car, and had taken photos of himself with it, but there were no allegations it was used in a subsequent offence.
Mr Dean also said his client had apologised to the victim and was remorseful for his actions.
"It was confronting [for him] to hear what he's alleged to have done," he said.
"He knows very little of the incident because of the major issues underpinning the offending, at the time he was drinking up to 10 cans of bourbon and coke and cask wine and forgetting events."
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said she was concerned by the age gap between the 20-year-old and the other teenagers involved.
"He seems to be the eldest [in the group], there's a significant age gap in terms of maturity, so I consider that to be significant," she said.
"It [the offence] is at a shopping centre, you've got a complainant with mum nearby, it's really brazen in my view."
But, Ms Mykytowycz also said the man should be treated leniently as he was just 20-years-old, had pleaded guilty and showed remorse for his actions.
She sentenced him to a 12-month community corrections order without conviction, where he must receive treatment for mental health and drug and alcohol abuse.
