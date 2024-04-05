The Courier
When the Western Freeway will close for night works

By Staff Reporters
April 5 2024 - 4:32pm
The Melbourne-bound Pyrites Creek bridge on the Western Freeway. Picture from Google Streetview
The Western Freeway will be reduced to single lanes overnight from Sunday, April 7 as workers complete key bridge upgrades outside Bacchus Marsh.

