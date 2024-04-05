When the Western Freeway will close for night works

The Western Freeway will be reduced to single lanes overnight from Sunday, April 7 as workers complete key bridge upgrades outside Bacchus Marsh.
Melbourne-bound lanes will be fully closed from 9pm to 5am on Thursday, April 11 with detours in place along the Old Western Highway and Hopetoun Park Road.
According to the state Department of Transport and Planning, when the road reopens, both directions will use the westbound bridge for up to 10 weeks.
Eventually works will swap back, with similar nightworks planned.
A 40kmh speed limit will be in place during construction.
"At all times during these works, one lane will be open for traffic heading towards Melbourne, while two lanes will be maintained for those travelling towards Bacchus Marsh and Ballarat," a media release states.
All over-sized and over-mass vehicles heading towards Melbourne will be required to the use the Old Western Highway detour.
Works on the bridges, which includes the structural supports and road surfaces, are expected to be finished by September.
There is still no word on the realignment of the Western Freeway at Pykes Creek, which was announced in 2020.
The federal government's infrastructure website, last updated February 3, 2023, notes "(t)his project is expected to commence construction in mid 2023 and be completed in mid 2024."
