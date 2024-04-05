Best young country footballers all to grace Mars Stadium on huge Coates Talent League day

The injury-hit Greater Western Victoria Rebels are looking at the positives ahead of a big day at Mars Stadium on Sunday with six Coates Talent League clubs set to play across the day.
For the first time this season, the Rebels will return to their home base to clash with the Dandenong Stingrays as they look to bounce back from two losses to open the season against Bendigo and Geelong.
While the Rebels had high hopes heading into the season, they have been stuck down by an injury curse with 15 players on their list currently injured.
Rebels Talent Lead Brooke Brown said the the loss to the Falcons on Easter Thursday was disappointing, but needed to be put into context.
"It was a disappointing loss for the boys, however we need to be realistic that we have 15 injuries in our squad at the moment, with a couple of boys currently overseas travelling," he said.
"The silver lining out of this is that there are some young bottom aged boys that are getting exposure at a high level.
"They have been given the opportunity and knowing these boys they will give it their all this coming Sunday against a highly fancied Dandenong Stingrays outfit.
"We just need to grit it out as a group and get through this period and keep thinking about developing all of our players on our list."
The GWV Rebels have also announced their leadership squad which will consist of six players. They include: Sam Lalor, Harry Charleson, Ollie Hannaford, Rhys Unwin, Jack Ough and Mitch Lloyd.
Lake Wendouree's Harley Hicks, Brodie Phillips and Xavier Pumpa will make their debuts for the club this week.
The girls team has byes over the next two weekend's with their next match against Northern Knights on April 20.
Bendigo Pioneers vs Gippsland Power @ 10am
Geelong Falcons vs Murray Bushrangers @ 12.30pm
GWV Rebels vs Dandenong Stingrays @ 3pm
