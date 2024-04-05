What's on the mind of The Courier's readers this week?

Sad day. I used to call in there from time to time on my way to work to get a coffee. On a few occasions, I was surprised to see staff from nearby businesses, parking their cars in the strip and going to work. Clearly taking advantage of the council's ridiculous current parking rules. Another iconic business down the gurgler. Would be interesting to see if this long-term parking had an effect on the business. I suspect it probably has. Really looking forward to the council elections.