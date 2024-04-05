What's on the mind of The Courier's readers this week?

Roz Rattray
The Mount Rowan showgrounds site had better be accessible via public transport. It seems unnecessary.
Cheryl Webber
I think it is disgraceful, the showgrounds are a part of Ballarat and the beautiful old sheds should have been heritage listed, so wrong in many ways.
Justin Carter
I think the scooters are great, and like any vehicle, be it a bicycle, motorcycle, car, unicycle or a horse, it's not the vehicle it's the behaviour of the operator.
My only beef is that their hire pricing model is waaaayyyy too expensive, and there is no cheap weekly hire option to use to get to work etc.
Reduce your costs, do some cheaper deals especially for uni students and increase your revenue through quantity.
So because it is so expensive, and inaccessible for many, it seems more like a tourist gimmick than an affordable commuting, social or shopping alternative to me.
Henry Singleton
Totally agree Justin. It's great having some non car alternatives, but the minimum price for a short trip is just too high. For a few dollars more I could go all the way to Melbourne on the train.
More private scooters is probably the real answer, so it's good to see the legislation catching up.
Anne Beggs-Sunter
I am so sad that this institution of Lydiard Street has closed. Evans always made the best sausage rolls, and staff always obliging.
Peter Wallace
Sad day. I used to call in there from time to time on my way to work to get a coffee. On a few occasions, I was surprised to see staff from nearby businesses, parking their cars in the strip and going to work. Clearly taking advantage of the council's ridiculous current parking rules. Another iconic business down the gurgler. Would be interesting to see if this long-term parking had an effect on the business. I suspect it probably has. Really looking forward to the council elections.
Joy Burns
I am really sad to hear this news. I worked at TJ Coutts Electrical back in the late 1960s and I used to go to Evans bakery to buy the morning tea for all the electricians. They made the most delicious apple pies.
Patricia Dorney
What a shame, council should have a good look at themselves. So many businesses closing down and a lot of it to do with parking.
