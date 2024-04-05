The McClure family's national champion tradition continues

WHEN the Ballarat Clarendon College coxed fours were pipped on the line for Head of the Lake by St Patrick's College, it brought back a lot of memories for Richard McClure, but also gave him confidence in what was to come.
It was 1991 when McClure's Ballarat Clarendon College crew was beaten by Ballarat High School for the Head of the Lake title. In that year, his squad was able to rebound and win both the Victorian and national titles, which is why he had confidence this year's crew, which includes his son Charlie, was ready to do the same.
And sure enough, when it came to racing for the titles, the Ballarat Clarendon College crew were ready when it mattered most winning both the major contests, culminating in a national title in Sydney in March.
Charlie is now the third member of the family to win both state and national titles, with daughter Ellie captaining the all-conquering Ballarat Clarendon College which won the trifecta of Head of the Lake, Head of the Schoolgirls and National Championship in 2022.
Ellie now studies commerce at Melbourne University, and while she has stepped away from the boat this year, she remains a Springbank netballer for season 2024.
"We went into that year hoping to podium in one event and we walked away with winning everything, it was pretty crazy, we had an amazing crew that year" she said.
"The Clarendon rowing program is seen as strong not just here but across the state and the nation as well. It's always known that the Ballarat schools tend to dominate the fours, it's pretty impressive."
Charlie, who is in year 12 at the school this year, said to win this year's national title was a dream come true.
"We're still a very young, inexperienced crew, none of us had rowed in division one before, we were just going to nationals to see what we could do.
"We knew we were close, we just thought, 'let's go up there and see what we can do', we knew St Pat's was going to be close to us.
"They did well to pip us at Head of the Lake, I'm sure it's one they'll talk about for a few years to come, but it was good to get a win over them.
"All three of us were captain of boats, I just love the Clarendon red so much, it's a real pride for us. I'm keen to keep rowing and see how it goes."
Richard said it was incredible that his son had seen the same journey in the boat as him with a state title win, a loss in the Head of the Lake and win at nationals.
"It really is a proud dad moment," Richard said. "It's great to see them get a pretty cool reward from such a big effort.
"As we're all aware, rowing is the only sport where you can reach the top through your school program, so we are blessed in Ballarat to have such good school programs that allow the kids to all get to a high level.
"The last time the Clarendon boys won the national title was our crew. Ian Peele, the boys coach, was a member of that team, so it's very special for all of us."
