First look at medals struck for inaugural Ballarat Marathon

INAUGURAL Ballarat Marathon medals have been struck with an early look for those who are keen to collect.
Each finisher medal is the same size and design, with the bright yellow B logo on the front, but the key point of difference is in the coloured ribbons. This is headlined in the event's yellow branding for marathon finishers.
The sneak peek at the honours comes three weeks out from race day.
Ballarat Marathon director Adam McNicol said it was important every race finisher have the same medal - no matter the distance - given they were getting behind the event in its first year.
Mr McNicol said every finisher mattered, whether they run or walk or are an elite contender.
He said the coloured ribbons made it special afterwards when participants could immediately identify other participants, and their distances, by one look.
These were conversation starters, he said, at major running events.
Colour coding will match participant bibs by event and the colour for course signage and directions.
The colours are yellow for the marathon, orange for the half-marathon, red for the 10-kilometre, green for 5km and blue for the mile (1600 metres).
McNicol said there were a couple of quirks in the course signage, given this was a double-lap course for the marathon.
A half-marathon is 21.1 kilometres and to achieve this distance, competitors do not start and finish at the exact same line. Given the marathon and half-marathon participants start at the same time, signage for the first lap is coloured orange and yellow but there is 100 metres difference to marathon markers on the second lap to ensure athletes run the full 42.2km.
All courses have been measured to international road race standards and have been signed off as qualifying events for major road races, such as select entry marathons in Boston and New York.
Marathon and half-marathon runners will start in separate chutes, which should also help to encourage half-marathon runners to move off the course at the finish and allow marathon runners to keep moving.
The other quirk on course is clearly marked for the 10km runners at a roundabout in Victoria Park to ensure they do not kick out about the lake with the half-marathon and marathon runners.
Mr McNicol said the 10km event start time was three hours and 15 minutes after the half-marathon and marathon mass start on Sunday morning, which should ensure the course was largely clear of the longer distance runners.
Elite and mass participation 5km and mile (1600m) events are staggered on Saturday afternoon into the evening.
Ballarat graphic design studio Stoke Design created the Ballarat Marathon medal design and logos.
Merchandise, in partnership with SA1NT Layers will be available in the expo village next to Ballarat Town Hall on race days and online here.
Ballarat Marathon will be run on April 27-28. Details here.
