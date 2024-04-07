The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Events

First look at medals struck for inaugural Ballarat Marathon

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated April 7 2024 - 5:08pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Marathon director Adam McNicol with the inaugural marathon medal on April 4, 2024. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Ballarat Marathon director Adam McNicol with the inaugural marathon medal on April 4, 2024. Picture by Lachlan Bence

INAUGURAL Ballarat Marathon medals have been struck with an early look for those who are keen to collect.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.