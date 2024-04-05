Buninyong injury, Daylesford player to tribunal

Buninyong best and fairest Mitch Warner will make a late start to the CHFL season after suffering facial injuries in a practice match.
Daylesford's Jake Briggs has been charged with rough conduct over an incident in which Warner was injured.
Briggs will appear before the CHFL tribunal on Tuesday, April 9.
Buninyong coach Shaun O'Loughlin said Warner would be sidelined from football for sometime.
He said Warner had required surgery after suffering a broken jaw and damaged teeth in the game.
O'Loughlin said two plates had been inserted to help repair the jaw.
Warner had a stand-out 2023, being named in Buninyong's best in nine of 15 appearances.
