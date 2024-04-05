Friday footy update: week to go for BFNL, CHFL/CHNL

We're just a week away from the start of the Ballarat and Central Highlands football and netball seasons.
The BFNL and CHFL/CHNL seasons kick-off on Saturday, April 13.
Player lists are settled and the last practice matches will take place this weekend as coaches put the finishing touches to preparations.
Unfortunately there have also been a number of injuries, with some players being sidelined for the entire season after putting in the hard yards of a pre-season.
In the weeks ahead we'll quickly discover which teams are likely to play finals and those who are going to do it tough.
Clubs will also learn whether recruits will live up to expectations.
Here's the opening senior fixtures:
BFNL
Bacchus Marsh v Ballarat
Darley v East Point
Sebastopol v Lake Wendouree (night)
Melton South v Melton
Redan v Sunbury
North Ballarat bye
CHFL/CHNL
Gordon v Dunnstown
Springbank v Rokewood-Corindhap
Carngham-Linton v Learmonth
Creswick v Ballan
Bungaree v Hepburn
Daylesford v Beaufort
Buninyong v Newlyn
Waubra v Clunes
Skipton bye
