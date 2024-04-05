How are home and car thefts occurring in Ballarat so easily? It's simple

Criminals are still finding it too easy to get into homes and vehicles to steal, making theft among the top offences committed in the Ballarat region.
But police say simply locking and securing homes, vehicles and property as well as leaving valuables out of sight can be one of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of being targeted.
According to the latest data from the Crime Statistics Agency, there were 3372 theft offences recorded in the Ballarat Local Government Area in the year ending December, 2023 - up from the same period in 2022.
The clear majority was theft from motor vehicles and "other" thefts which includes incidents such as caravan and trailer thefts among other property.
The number of vehicle thefts dropped from 378.6 per 100,000 people in 2022 to 365.4 per 100,000 people in 2023.
Ballarat Inspector Jason Templar said a lot of theft in Ballarat is opportunistic.
"Offenders will take the easy target, and the easy target is an unlocked car ... where they can see valuables inside, so it's worth the risk of trying to break in," he said.
"When people leave things in their vehicle or they leave them unlocked, they reduce the risk of (offenders) being caught and they increase the reward.
"It's the same with locking your doors in your house, not having security cameras or leaving a garage door unlocked.
"If there's 10 houses in a street and nine of them are locked and have security, criminals will hit the 10th house - they're not that silly.
"They will look for the point of least resistance that will offer the lowest risk and the highest reward."
It's the easy way that gives offenders the opportunity to steal vehicles from homes as well, Inspector Templar said, but violent, aggravated home invasions that happen in the Melbourne area because of gang-related crime - do not occur here.
"What we're seeing is more of the home break-ins where they can take the keys off the kitchen bench and take whatever car is in the driveway," he said.
"That's why that focus is on not leaving your valuables - even inside your own home - visible for people to sneak in, take them and take your car before you even wake up."
The latest Crime Statistics Agency data also showed the majority of offences and incidents occurred at a house and Ballarat Central was the top suburb for the most number of items stolen, followed by Wendouree, Sebastopol, Ballarat East and Alfredton.
After stealing a vehicle, offenders often go out and commit other crimes.
"Petrol theft is obviously one of them, especially if the car they steal is low on petrol," Inspector Templar said.
"They will use them to commit other burglaries and then dump the cars.
"Often they will swap the cars with other offenders and just use them in a group and then generally they'll either just abandon them on the side of the road, or they'll burn to destroy any evidence."
He said police recover a significant amount of cars that are stolen, and it was rare to not recover a stolen vehicle.
In recent weeks, The Courier has reported on a number of car fires as a result of being stolen and then dumped, including a vehicle that was stolen during a break-in at a house in Dunnstown, before being dumped and set on fire outside of Little Bendigo Primary School in Nerrina in the early hours of March 21.
"The concern is the offenders burn these cars out and they will take them to a secluded area," Inspector Templar said.
"Unfortunately a lot of the time that's in a forested area ... to conceal their identity and reduce the risk of getting caught."
He said it also becomes a real concern for emergency services, especially for firefighters, because the vehicles are torched in areas that are of high fire danger.
"We step up patrols in the areas we know are popular for dumping cars to ensure that we do whatever we can to try and reduce that risk," he said.
If you or someone you know is impacted by crime, call the Victims of Crime Helpline on 1800 819 817 or visit www.victimsofcrime.vic.gov.au
