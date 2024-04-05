Bumper Ballarat weekend for baseball, tennis, badminton

Baseballers, and tennis and badminton players are swamping Ballarat this weekend.
The city is hosting major events in each of the sports - attracting thousands of participants and spectators
THE Victorian Masters Baseball Carnival hit off five big days on Friday.
The three-day event is packing out Prince of Wales Park and spilling into the Ballarat High School precinct.
More than 500 players in 44 teams - 36 men and eight women - are taking part across 10 divisions.
Close to 100 games will be contested, continuing to Sunday.
The Ballarat Golddiggers are also celebrating their 30th anniversary at the carnival.
They were created to offer ongoing playing and social opportunities for mature-aged players, officials, families and supporters, and also created this carnival.
THE Ballarat Regional Tennis Centre Championships, catering for juniors and open age, will run from Saturday until Tuesday.
This entry list of 262 is double what the event attracted last year.
BRTC manager Rob Benoit said there had been an overwhelming response, with the event attracting in the vicinity of 1000 people to Ballarat.
The tournament has 12/under, 14/under and 16/under sections to complement a select field in the women's and men's open.
Ballarat's Emily Tinker is the defending open women's singles champion.
She will have her first match on Monday.
ALMOST 500 are expected to take part in the Ballarat Veterans' Badminton Tournament at both Ken Kay Stadium and the Minerdome on Saturday and Sunday.
In all 62 teams of eight (four men and four women) have entered the event, which will run as a round-robin event.
Ballarat Badminton Association president Neil Henderson said the tournament would be one of the biggest held in Australia.
"It will be two big days of competition," he said.
"In all, we've got 496 people entered and we'll have grades from A to E with players ranging from 35 up to 80 plus.
"We'll be using the 17 courts at the stadium here as well as 14 courts at the Minerdome."
Henderson said it would be a great build up toa masters tournament in Ballarat later this month.
