'To protect my family': Dad allegedly hoarding weapons including loaded shotgun

A Ballarat father who was allegedly found in possession of several firearms including a loaded shotgun has said he needed the items "to protect" his family.
Hayden Csincsi, 34, applied for bail in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on April 4, 2024, after allegedly being found with three guns and an assortment of other weapons.
According to police, officers carried out a search of Csincsi's Ballarat Central home on April 3, 2024, during which the 34-year-old allegedly told them he had two rifles and ammunition in his shed.
When officers inspected the shed, they allegedly found a bolt-action long arm rifle and a lever-action .22 calibre rifle sitting on a bench, as well as a bag of .22 calibre ammunition.
In addition, the search allegedly also uncovered a branch of cannabis plant, a small zip-lock bag of methamphetamine and a white cabinet containing a variety of handmade and altered weapons.
During the search of the shed, police heard a loud noise coming from the side of the property.
When they investigated the source of this noise, they allegedly found a camouflage backpack on the ground below Csincsi's bedroom window, which contained a loaded sawn-off shotgun.
Csincsi was subsequently arrested by police, and when interviewed, allegedly told officers his partner had recently received threats, so he needed the weapons "to protect my family".
The police informant said they opposed granting Csincsi bail as he had a "long history" of violent offending, and was a danger to the community when in possession of firearms.
Csincsi's lawyer said while their client had a criminal history, he hadn't committed any relevant offences for about five years.
They also said the father-of-four had close ties to the Ballarat community, so was a minimal flight risk.
"He has a stable address to return to where he's been residing with his partner of 15 years and her parents," they said.
At his home, the defence said Csincsi would be supervised by his father-in-law who doesn't work.
In response, a police prosecutor said there was nothing to stop Csincsi gaining access to more firearms, and he was unlikely to follow bail requirements as he had committed the offences while serving a community corrections order.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said the offences were very serious, and she was concerned Csincsi would endanger the community by using the firearms.
"The allegations are you were in possession of firearms, one of which was fully loaded, and there's also possession of drugs as well and other knives," she said.
"These firearms are located in a domestic house in the middle of Ballarat in a built up residential area."
"Two of those items were located in a shed on a front bench, they were not locked away or concealed in any way, they were readily available."
Ms Mykytowycz also described the shotgun as "ready to be used", and said she was concerned about how Csincsi obtained unregistered firearms.
She also indicated if the 34-year-old pleaded guilty in the future, he would likely receive a term of imprisonment for the offences.
Csincsi was denied bail and will reappear in court at a later date.
