Meet the team: Kate Healy

Another one is when heading to cover the hockey late one night in July in the middle of winter, I was driving past the lake and noticed how still it was, I had never seen it so still that everything was reflecting in the water. I decided right then and there that after the hockey was done I would be grabbing the tripod and taking some time to capture the stillness. It was so cold my hands were frozen but I didn't care, I stayed there in the quiet with just the sound of the shutter of the camera. The images I got that night are some of my favourites.