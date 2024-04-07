Sex offender jailed after trick-or-treating with young children

A twice-convicted sex offender who attended trick-or-treating amongst young children in Sebastopol will spend more time behind bars after he breached several of his prohibition conditions.
Christopher Johnson, 39, was sentenced in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court, after earlier pleading guilty to several charges relating to offences he committed between July and November 2023.
Johnson, who was previously convicted of sex offences in Tamworth in 2012 and Wangaratta in 2019, has to report to authorities under the Sex Offenders Act for life.
He is also subject to a prohibition act, where he is banned from owning a smart phone, having contact with children under the age of 18, and accessing social media, internet chat or gaming sites.
The court heard shortly after moving to Sebastopol on July 17, 2023, Johnson befriended a nearby resident who had three young children aged between three and eight.
Johnson continued to visit the young family on a weekly basis, and would play with the children while supervised by another adult.
On Halloween, Johnson accompanied the three children and their mother while they went trick-or-treating in the Sebastopol area, and he was seen assisting the children getting in and out of car seats.
During this same period, Johnson, who has an intellectual disability, also had a support worker take him to Sebastopol Library multiple times, where he used computers to access dating sites.
Your offending is objectively serious given you breached your prohibition order and you engaged in prolonged contact with children.- Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz
After becoming suspicious, the support worker took a photo of the 39-year-old's computer screen, which showed him sending sexually explicit messages to women on Google Chat and dating.com.
Johnson further breached his sex offender conditions by borrowing a neighbour's phone and using it to message women on Google Chat.
The owner of the phone later became concerned when he saw porn and nude images of Johnson on his phone, and reported it to police.
During sentencing, Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said Johnson had a criminal history which extended across Tasmania, New South Wales and Victoria.
She said he had previously pleaded guilty to not complying with sex offender reporting obligations six times in Victoria and five times in Tasmania.
Ms Mykytowycz also detailed parts of Johnson's troubled life, which included childhood drug use, difficulty with school and employment as a supermarket trolley collector.
She also said Johnson had an "impaired ability" to think clearly or make good judgments, and this affected his ability to follow sex offender reporting conditions.
You are now being sentenced for offending which was almost identical to which you recieved for your last term of imprisonment in 2022, there is no doubt in my mind that if you repeat this pattern you will be back in prison and serving more jail time.- Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz
"Your offending is objectively serious given you breached your prohibition order and you engaged in prolonged contact with children," she said.
"You are now being sentenced for offending which was almost identical to which you received for your last term of imprisonment in 2022, there is no doubt in my mind that if you repeat this pattern you will be back in prison and serving more jail time."
Johnson was sentenced to a 10 month prison term, with 129 days already served, meaning he will be released in about September.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
