The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Court

Sex offender jailed after trick-or-treating with young children

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
April 8 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Law Courts where a registered sex offender was sentenced for breaching reporting conditions on April 5, 2024. Picture by Adam Trafford
Ballarat Law Courts where a registered sex offender was sentenced for breaching reporting conditions on April 5, 2024. Picture by Adam Trafford

A twice-convicted sex offender who attended trick-or-treating amongst young children in Sebastopol will spend more time behind bars after he breached several of his prohibition conditions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.