The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Driver taken to hospital after extended rescue operation in Hillcrest

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated April 6 2024 - 5:18pm, first published 4:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services work to free a woman who was trapped after crashing into a tree on Smythesdale-Snake Valley Road in Hillcrest. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Emergency services work to free a woman who was trapped after crashing into a tree on Smythesdale-Snake Valley Road in Hillcrest. Picture by Lachlan Bence

A 72-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after spending more than 40 minutes trapped in her car after colliding with a tree on Smythesdale-Snake Valley Road.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.