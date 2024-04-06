Driver taken to hospital after extended rescue operation in Hillcrest

A 72-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after spending more than 40 minutes trapped in her car after colliding with a tree on Smythesdale-Snake Valley Road.
An Ambulance Victoria statement said the woman was treated for chest pain by paramedics before being taken to Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition.
The jaws of life were used to free the woman, after she collided with the tree in Hillcrest about 3.10pm.
Smythesdale-Snake Valley Road remained closed near the intersection of Hopes Lane more than an hour after the incident.
Ballarat police first constable Tom Horsten said early signs indicated speed was not a factor in the crash, but investigations would continue.
He said they were treating the driver's condition as "serious", but confirmed she was conscious and breathing.
He also said the jaws of life had been required to remove the Toyota's door during the rescue.
First constable Horsten said the incident was a reminder for all drivers to be careful while on the road.
"Make sure you're driving to conditions, and avoiding any driver distraction," he said.
