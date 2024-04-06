Winners and losers: April 6, 2024

New entity Maryborough Giants has launched its first season in the Maryborough Castlemaine District Football Netball League with one-point loss to Talbot on Saturday.
The Giants were created with the merger of MCDFNL clubs Royal Park and Maryborough Rovers.
The match was played as a standalone fixture.
The balance of round one will be played on Saturday, April 13.
SENIORS
Talbot 4.1 5.3 6.6 9.9 (63)
Maryborough Giants 2.4 4.6 6.12 8.14 (62)
GOALS - Talbot: A.Scott 2, J.Atkins 2, D.Osborne 1, J.Tuohy 1, L.Kemp 1, L.Griffiths 1, A.Marshall 1; Giants: M.Whelan 2, K.Guareschi 2, M.Bond 2, T.Varcoe 1, C.Scragg 1
BEST - Talbot: R.Egan, D.Page, A.Marshall, T.Severino, J.Mcguire, L.Kemp; Giants: C.Wright, M.Epworth, M.Whelan, L.Bates, M.Walker, K.Johns"
RESERVES
Talbot 16.8 (104)
Giants 2.5 (17)
GOALS - Talbot: D.Kennedy 8, J.Sullivan 3, C.Jeffrey 2, J.Buhler 1, T.Ashmore 1, K.Duffin 1; Giants: K.Weller 1, D.Kirsanovs 1
BEST - Talbot: J.Szabo, Z.Douglas, D.Kennedy, B.Lindsay, J.Scholten, J.Sullivan; Giant: H.Taylor-Irwin, P.Wytkamp, R.Smith, J.Peterson, B.Dawson, E.Chaplin
UNDER-17.5
Giants 17.10 (112)
Talbot 1.2 (8)
GOALS - Giants: not supplied; Talbot: L.Binks 1
BEST - Giants: I.Chamberlain, R.Govan, C.Wright, E.Horner, K.Husdon, C.Rowles; Talbot: H.Pollock, J.Davies, J.Tull, B.Baddack, B.Geyer, C.Fontana
UNDER-14.5
Giants 6.3 (39)
Talbot 5.2 (32)
GOALS - Giants: J.Duggan 2, H.Broad 2, K.Husdon 2; Talbot: J.Cicchini 3, D.Griffiths 1, B.Whelan 1
BEST - Giants: S.Mesa, J.Roberts, K.Husdon, P.Young, H.Broad, J.Duggan; Talbot: J.Cicchini, A.Cocking, B.Whelan, M.Davies, D.Griffiths, L.Geyer
UNDER-11.5
Maryborough Giants 3.6 (24)
Talbot 1.3 (9)
GOALS - Giants: A.Broad 2, B.Barnett 1; Talbot: F.Cunningham 1
BEST - Giants: D.Santos, S.Melton, A.Broad, B.Barnett, K.Moore, P.Young; Talbot: H.Wintle, R.McFadyen, H.Gunther, M.Griffiths, R.Burt, R.Dixon
