CHFL 2024 season preview: Daylesford

Daylesford flew out of the blocks in the recruiting stakes in the Central Highlands Football League.
They locked in some impressive newcomers early in the pre-season.
Now they need to do the same on the field to generate some excitement around Victoria Park.
They have the draw to do it too.
Coach Hamish Jarrad said the pre-season had been full of positivity.
He said there had been a focus to attract some added football IQ and leadership to the club and that was achieved, with the return of hometown lad and for Geelong AFL player Josh Cowan in an assistant coaching role a leading factor in this process.
Geeliong VFL-experienced Jordan Shroder is also a huge pick-up.
"We now have people who have tasted success and know what it takes to be successful.'
Jarrad said despite the win-loss record there had been improvement last season and now it was a matter of improving on that again.
"One of our objectives is to play a better brand of football and we have the building blocks to achieve this.
"The club has moved forward."
For the second year in a row Daylesford has certainly improved their playing stocks, but will it be enough to see it climb the ladder.
Surely it does. If they cannot do better than two wins that is going to be a major fail based on the players the Bulldogs have secured.
If they can first all focus on getting the better of the teams in the lower bracket that will be a great start. Then it is a matter of building from there.
R1 Beaufort (h) - April 13
R2 Hepburn (a)
R3 Ballan (h)
R4 Learmonth (a)
R5 Rokewood-Corindhap (h)
R6 Dunnstown (a)
R7 Gordon (h)
R8 Springbank (a)
R9 Carngham-Linton (h)
R10 Creswick (a)
R11 Bungaree (h)
R12 bye
R13 Buninyong (a)
R14 Waubra (h)
R15 Skipton (a)
R16 Clunes (h)
R17 Newlyn (a)
