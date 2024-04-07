CHFL 2024 season preview: Ballan

New Ballan coach Harley Bongart is looking forward to having plenty of options with a reinvigorated list as the club returns to its home ground for matches after two years for the upcoming CHFL season.
The Blues have been able to add a strong mix of youth and experience, as well as some untapped talent.
Former Ballarat Miners basketballer Jordan Lingard fits into the latter category as he returns to a sport showed promise in as a youngster. He has impressed Bongart.
Lingard and the returning Daniel Neilson, who previously had a coaching role at Ballan, will mean there is plenty of scope in the ruck department and in attack.
Bongart said the Blues would also have a much deeper on-ball/midfield group, with up to 10 players running through rotations in this area.
Bongart acknowledged it was taking a while for him to adjust to the coaching role, he said he importantly had a strong support group around which would allow to maintain an overall view of Ballan's game and leave specifics to line coaches.
The Blues will have have a younger line-up after getting some young talent from neighbouring Darley, which hopefully will set the club up for the long-term.
Like most clubs Ballan has improved its list, so it will have a chance to improve its record.
Ballan will need to be mindful that it might take new coach Harley Bongart a while to settle into the role.
R1 Creswick (a) - April 13
R2 Bungaree (h)
R3 Daylesford (a)
R4 Buninyong (h)
R5 Waubra (a)
R6 Skipton (h)
R7 Clunes (h)
R8 Newlyn (h)
R9 Beaufort (a)
R10 Hepburn (h)
R11 bye
R12 Learmonth (h)
R13 Rokewood-C'hap (h)
R14 Dunnstown (a)
R15 Gordon (h)
R16 Springbank (a)
R17 C'ham-Linton (h)
