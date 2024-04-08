The Couriersport
SOCCER WRAP | City clears out on top with late win

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
April 8 2024 - 11:00am
STATE LEAGUE 1

Nelson Salvatore, Ballarat City controls the ball against Western Suburbs. Picture by Kate Healy
Nelson Salvatore, Ballarat City controls the ball against Western Suburbs. Picture by Kate Healy

Ballarat City 4 def Western Suburbs 2

Ballarat City is the only club not to drop points in the State League 1 North West competition after another strong performance at home on Saturday night, capping off a 4-2 win in a dramatic last 10 minutes.

