'After school it's always practice': What does it take to reach the top of junior golf?

It may have taken a few attempts, but after reaching the highest level of junior golf in the country, Liam Howlett is ready to take on his next challenge.
From April 9, the 17-year-old will be the only western-Victorian to compete in the Australian Junior Amateur Golf Championships, which are taking place at Gosnells Golf Club in Perth.
"Everyone's got it on their calendar to play this event, and I've had it on the calendar for the last two years to try and get into it ... you've got to have a very low handicap," he said.
"Getting into it is a great feeling, just to be in it is a really good achievement, now it's about playing well in it."
From Tuesday, Howlett will be competing against 72 other golfers, which will comprise the best under-18s in Australia as well as some international entrants.
To qualify for the event, Howlett had to get his handicap to +1.2, which meant putting in many extra hours on the fairways.
"The last couple of years I thought 'I want to play in it [the competition]', and then the handicap has restricted me from playing," he said.
"So at the start of the year I sat down with my coach Dom Azzopardi and said 'this is the tournament I want to play, how can we do it?'"
"After school it's always practice, and on the weekends playing, and then on Sundays travelling down to play pennant .. it's been a battle, and it's really rewarding to get into it by playing good golf."
Despite being just 17, the coming tournament will be the pinnacle of nearly 10 years of hard work for Howlett.
By falling in love with the game, he has followed in the footsteps of his father, Justin Howlett, who is Ballarat Golf Club captain.
"He [Justin Howlett] probably loves golf even more than I do to be honest, so when I was little he'd always go down to the golf club and I would tag along with him," Howlett said.
"I just fell in love with it and found it really interesting and just got addicted to it really, and have ever since."
While Howlett said he was occasionally "ripped into" for being the young kid around the Ballarat Golf Club, being surrounded by experienced golfers has no doubt aided his development.
In addition to the help of his father and mother - Gabby - Howlett is trained by Queensland based coach Dom Azzopardi, has monthly Golf Australia sessions, and maintains his fitness and conditioning at Ballarat gym RADcentre.
No longer an eight-year-old following his father around the golf club, Howlett is now eyeing the transition from junior to open tournaments, and a future in the golf industry, wherever that takes him.
"I just want to be involved in golf, I love golf, and the network I've got around me has shown me I can do anything from caddying or golf coaching to management [roles]," he said.
"Being around golf is something I love and want to do in the future.
"The number one goal is professional golf, and hopefully I can get there with the support I've got around me from Ballarat Golf Club, Tatt Golf, Royal Melbourne Golf Club, and obviously Ballarat Grammar and my coaches and Mum and Dad."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.