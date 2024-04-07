Injury hit Rebels come up short against Dandenong

THE Greater Western Victoria Rebels were unable to sustain the rage in a hard-fought contest with Dandenong, going down by 35 points at Mars Stadium on Sunday.
An accurate Rebels were right in the contest at half time, trailing by just five points, but were unable to keep up the pace with the strong Stingrays team in the second half as the visitors ran away to win 17.15 (117) to 13.4 (82).
The Rebels went into the contest with 15 players on their injury, many of which would be walk-up starts in their best team, with a number of underage players getting their own chance to shine in front of a large contingent of AFL recruiters.
The day was an opportunity for all six country-based clubs in the Coates Talent League to strut their stuff, with three matches on during the day. The Rebels game being the third and final match of the day.
For the Rebels, Harry Charleson continued his impressive start to the season with 25 disposals and five inside 50s, to go with a goal while Ollie Hannafordm Jack Ough and Wil Rantall got plenty of the ball.
The Rebels boys are off for the next two weeks, which will hopefully give the club an opportunity to get some stars back. The Rebels girls next take the field on April 20.
