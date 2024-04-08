CHFL 2024 season preview: Beaufort

Beaufort has a clear picture of the direction it is taking in the Central Highlands Football League.
For coach Daniel Jones and the whole Crows community, their focus is on so much more than 2024.
They're working for the long-term future and if that means another tough year they are prepared to wear that.
"Of course we want to win games, but we know where we're coming from - I'm not going to sugar coat it - and where we're going.
"We're going to have a young group again," Jones said.
"We're going to have lots of kids between 18 and 22. The plan is to put 30-50 games into them together and build from there.
"It's a proven formula that successful clubs have a core group of players who have played a lot of footy together and we want to develop that strong foundation."
He experienced just that at North Ballarat in the BFNL.
Jones said Beaufort had worked a balancing act over the past few years to blood youngsters and fast-track their development with senior games without having a detrimental impact on the success of the under-18s.
He said they would see the benefit of that with "half a dozen" players graduating to senior ranks this season.
To complement this approach, the Crows have limited recruiting to adding youngsters - with three from North Ballarat under-19 ranks joining the club.
There is going to be nothing easy about the season ahead.
The Crows have not won since early 2022 and it might be a while before that sequence ends, but they are prepared to absorb some short-term for what will hopefully be long-term gains as they continue to get games into youngsters.
After all, it's only six years since Beaufort won a flag, with only Waubra and Gordon (twice) winning premierships since then owing to the COVID-19 interruption.
R1 Daylesford (a) - April 13
R2 Buninyong (h)
R3 Waubra (a)
R4 Skipton (h)
R5 Clunes (a)
R6 Newlyn (h)
R7 bye
R8 Hepburn (a)
R9 Ballan (h)
R10 Learmonth (a)
R11 Rokewood-Corindhap (h)
R12 Dunnstown (a)
R13 Gordon (h)
R14 Springbank (a)
R15 Carngham-Linton (h)
R16 Creswick (a)
R17 Bungaree (h)
