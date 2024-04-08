CHFL 2024 season preview: Waubra

Trav Ford had a testing start to his senior coaching career with Waubra in the CHFL last season.
It does not look any better this year.
What he will have though is additional coaching support with the arrival of Taylor Hall from Learmonth and move of Caleb McGrath from on-field duties and an injury enforced non-playing role as an assistant.
The Roos will need all the leadership they can muster with loss of plenty of experience via the departures of match-winner James Lukich to Bungaree and Brandon Green to Redan.
They are pleased though to get back 2019 premiership player Dean Robertson after a couple seasons at Sebastopol.
Ford said one of the Roos' main objectives was to regain the respect of the rest of the competition after just the one win last year.
He said they wanted rivals to know they had to earn whatever they get out of a game.
Ford said the Roos needed to look after the football better - keeping possession longer and reducing the number of turnovers.
He said there was also a need to straighten up ball movement.
"It's all part of the same process."
It is hard to see Waubra making big inroads this season.
The Roos, which only five years ago won a flag, dropped away quickly last year and that has not made it easy to attract players.
For the moment they just have to take a big breath and savour whatever success they can muster - as little as that might be.
What Waubra needs more than anything is patience.
R1 Clunes (h) - April 13
R2 Newlyn (a)
R3 Beaufort (h)
R4 Hepburn (a)
R5 Ballan (h)
R6 Learmonth (a)
R7 Rokewood-C'hap (h)
R8 Dunnstown (a)
R9 Gordon (h)
R10 Springbank (a)
R11 C'ham-Linton (h)
R12 Creswick (a)
R13 Bungaree (h)
R14 Daylesford (a)
R15 Buninyong (h)
R16 bye
R17 Skipton (a)
