Man pulls knife on soccer players after dog runs on field

A group of soccer players were threatened with a dagger in the middle of a training session, after a dispute about a dog.
The incident occurred at about 6pm on February 7, while a group of players were training at the Buninyong Soccer Club.
A pitbull found its way onto the pitch and ran towards the ball, interrupting the play.
The dog's owner soon followed after, and began to confront one of the players who he said was being "aggressive" towards his dog.
The man became abusive towards one of the players, and during the confrontation pulled a dagger from his pants.
The player swatted the knife from the man's hand and picked it up. As he was leaving, the man threw the knife's metal sheath at his head.
The man later told police the knife did not belong to him.
The dog's owner, Troy Eastick, fronted the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday to plead guilty to charges of possessing a prohibited weapon and throwing a missile at somebody.
Eastick's lawyer told the court his client was in a "low point" on the day of the confrontation, suffering from depression and alcohol abuse.
The man also had an acquired brain injury from an attack in 2009, the court heard.
Magistrate Guillaume Bailin said he was "lucky" he had only been charged with possession charges, as things could have escalated quickly.
"There are numerous more serious charges that you could have faced today but you don't," the magistrate said.
"It was a terrible decision that could have put someone in danger of death or serious injury, including yourself because there were multiple players around at the time."
Eastick was convicted and placed on a good behaviour bond, and ordered to pay $2000 to the court fund.
