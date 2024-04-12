Getting ready for the Ballarat Marathon? Here's how to carbo-load

Dietary carbohydrates provide the body with glucose. Glucose is the sugar the body uses to provide the energy for movement.
Glucose that is not immediately used for energy is stored in skeletal muscles (about 80% or 500 grams) and the liver (about 20% or 100 grams) in the form of glycogen.
It is important to eat enough carbohydrates in the days leading up to a marathon to maximize body glycogen stores.
Glycogen is critical for performance as it is broken back down to glucose and released into the blood and used by the muscles when the energy is required.
Maintaining blood glucose concentration for as long as possible is crucial for optimal performance.
Running out of glycogen is a phenomenon called "hitting the wall".
The body has approximately 2 hours of glycogen reserves to sustain race pace.
If glycogen stores are exhausted, your body resorts to using fats and protein to generate energy.
However, the rate of energy supply from fats and proteins which is much slower and requires more of the oxygen you breath than carbohydrate.
Furthermore, without glucose the normal breakdown of fats is hindered and ketones form in the blood.
Ketones increase the blood acidity making exercise more difficult. Blood ketones can be detected by acetone odour in breath - the breath can smell like nail-polish remover.
Additionally, the brain prefers carbohydrates for energy.
Running out of glucose makes running feel more challenging.
Therefore, consuming carbohydrate either in fluid or food is crucial to sustain marathon performance.
It is recommended runners eat 8 to 10 grams of carbohydrate per kilogram in the days leading up to the race. So, if you weigh 80 kilograms, consume approximately 640-800 grams of carbohydrate for 3-4 days before the race.
A high carbohydrate diet has a massive impact on glycogen stored and sustainable exercise time.
In a seminal sports nutrition experiment, five men completed three trials of eating different amounts of carbohydrate for three days leading up to a cycling endurance task.
The cycling task required the men to cycle for as long as they could.
The experimental trials were low carbohydrate in their diet (5%), normal carbohydrate in their diet (50%), and a high percentage of carbohydrate in their diet (82%).
When the men were on the normal carbohydrate diet, they stored 1.7 grams of glycogen in 100 grams of leg muscle.
When the men consumed a high percentage of carbohydrate, their glycogen stores increased to 3.75 grams of glycogen per 100 grams of leg muscle.
They subsequently performed the cycling task for more than 170 minutes.
When they were on the low carbohydrate diet, their pre-exercise glycogen concentration fell to 0.6 grams of glycogen per 100 grams of muscle, and the energy deprived men could only sustain 57 minutes of cycling.
A strategy used by marathoners to increase glycogen in the muscles is "carbohydrate loading". This involves two stages in the week leading up to the marathon.
In the first "deprivation" stage, the racer performs exhaustive exercise and deprives the body of dietary carbohydrate for a few days to deplete muscle glycogen stores.
Then in the following stage, in the days just before the marathon they eat lots of carbohydrate. This strategy bolsters the glycogen normally stored in muscles.
However, the practice does not always improve endurance performance. Training with low glycogen reduces training quality at a critical time.
Furthermore, more muscle protein is broken down in the deprivation stage to provide the energy normally provided by glycogen. This could cause the racer to have less leg muscle to race with.
An effective strategy to prevent exhausting glycogen stores and maintaining blood glucose concentration is to eat small amounts of carbohydrate during the race.
This strategy delays hitting the wall and improves marathon time.
The glucose can be delivered in a beverage, a gel or solid food such as lollies.
The general recommendation is for runners to consume 30 - 60 grams of carbohydrate every hour.
Accounting for individual body mass differences, consume approximately 1 gram of carbohydrate per kilogram of bodyweight per hour to improve performance in prolonged exercise.
The body can potentially use 90 grams of carbohydrate an hour for energy production if the carbohydrate types are different.
Different carbohydrates include sucrose (table sugar), fructose (fruit sugar), lactose (milk sugar) and glucose.
Consuming a combination of glucose and fructose can enhance overall carbohydrate availability and race pace as the different sugars use different gut transporters to enter the blood stream.
A word of caution is your gastro-intestinal system needs to tolerate digesting carbohydrate when you race.
Eating high fibre, protein, and fatty foods during the race increases the chances of stomach pain.
Furthermore, many runners develop stomach pain during racing if they eat more carbohydrate than their gastrointestinal system can digest.
In race pace training sessions, gradually increase the amount of carbohydrate you eat to increase your digestive tolerance of carbohydrate.
Fascinatingly, rinsing your mouth for 5 to 10 seconds with a 6% carbohydrate solution before spitting it out will enhance race pace.
Rinsing your mouth with carbohydrate activates a group of receptors in the oral cavity with connections to the reward areas in the brain and reduces the perception of effort and improves motivation.
