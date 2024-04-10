Fresh allegations of abuse at St Patrick's detailed in civil claim

The Christian Brothers are being taken to court by a former St Patrick's College student, who claims a staff member sexually abused them while they were at the school in the 1980s.
Documents have been filed in the Supreme Court outlining allegations against the Christian Brothers, the owners and operators of St Patrick's College.
The documents allege that "in or about 1985" a former teacher at the college sexually abused the student at a Saturday detention where the student helped the teacher carry items from the college's boatshed.
Shine Lawyers, who are bringing the case against the Christian Brothers, claim the organisation failed in its duty to prevent abuse by allowing the teacher in question to be alone with students on Saturdays, inside of his car and the boatshed.
The law firm further claims their client suffered psychiatric injury, and developed a chronic major depressive disorder, anxiety and depression from the alleged incident, and is therefore liable for damages.
A writ was filed detailing the allegations on February 27.
A spokesperson for the Christian Brothers Oceania Province said they would not comment publicly on the case.
"This is currently a litigated civil claim. The Christian Brothers do not comment publicly on the detail of any allegation which is the subject of ongoing legal processes," the spokesperson said.
"Civil litigation along with the National Redress Scheme or direct response from the Province are the three options available to those wishing to make a claim in respect of allegations of abuse experienced in our facilities.
"Our public apology for what has occurred, which we reiterate today, is a matter of public record".
"We allege the Christian Brothers breached their duty of care by failing to stop (the teacher) from abusing our client," Shine Lawyers abuse law associate Alyssa Lewis said.
"We allege the school should have prevented (the teacher) from conducting Saturday detentions, and shouldn't have allowed him to be left alone with students.
"I would urge anybody with any information to please come forward."
