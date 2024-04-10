The Courier
Fresh allegations of abuse at St Patrick's detailed in civil claim

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
April 11 2024 - 4:30am
File picture.
File picture.

The Christian Brothers are being taken to court by a former St Patrick's College student, who claims a staff member sexually abused them while they were at the school in the 1980s.

Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

