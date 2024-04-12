It's a golden investment opportunity near major tourist attraction

Colliers Ballarat is delighted to offer 509 Main Road, Golden Point, to market.
This is a sensational opportunity to secure a property in this tightly held pocket of Ballarat, directly opposite one of Victoria's best-known tourist attractions.
509 Main Road has long been a staple of this popular location, which currently houses Emma's Bakery.
The property consists of a total land area of approximately 488sqm and a total building area of approximately 150sqm in a high-profile location opposite Ballarat's national tourist attraction, Sovereign Hill.
This tenanted investment also comprises drive-around access and off-street parking, with flexible mixed-use zoning and potential future development opportunities.
The property has a new lease to the wildly popular Emma's Bakery.
It returns a rental income of $55,000 per annum plus GST, and the tenant pays all the usual outgoings.
The lease began in April 2023 for a term of five years with a further three year option.
There are annual CPI increases with a market review on each option.
The tenant has spent a considerable amount of money on their fit-out.
The property offers the tenant the capability of drive-through retailing, subject to council approval, should the tenant decide to pursue that opportunity.
For further information, please contact Colliers agents Charles Kennedy at 0431 914 778 or Lauchlan Waddell at 0407 520 725.
