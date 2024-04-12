Functional beauty in central location offers seamless indoor-outdoor living

4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
This brand-new, architecturally designed family home on 660sqm sits in a blue-chip location, just a short stroll to public and private schooling, Lake Wendouree, and local supermarkets.
With its multiple living zones and thoughtful design, the property has the flexibility to accommodate a growing family's needs. However, according to selling agent Brooke Reynolds, who recently held the property's first open house, it's more than growing families interested.
"We had a really good response, with 11 groups coming through and some second inspections booked, so it's all very positive," she said. "We have had interest from some empty nesters. It's quite easy living, and you can just use one level."
Brooke said one thing stood out to all potential buyers, though. "People were pleasantly surprised at how much natural light there is," she said. "Everyone felt it was even nicer than the photographs portrayed." The highlight feature, Brooke felt, was the glass stacker back doors that open up to the outdoor area with a retractable roofline, making indoor-outdoor living seamless.
The property is secured from the private front entrance with electric gates leading to the commanding three-metre bronze door. The first living zone is bathed in natural light with a glass-lined internal courtyard featuring Japanese maple, gas log fire and built-in cabinetry.
There are four bedrooms, including the downstairs main suite, complete with private courtyard, walk-in robe and ensuite. A separate dedicated study is fitted with a built-in desk and storage. The remaining bedrooms are upstairs, serviced by a family bathroom, separate toilet, and living room.
The heart of the home is the kitchen, featuring a generous three-metre island bench and premium appliances, including a 900mm Smeg gas/electric oven, a hidden cellar with custom wine rack and storage options. The lounge/dining area is finished with a three-metre curved Victorian ash veneer ceiling, adding contrast, interest, and aesthetics to this beautiful space.
An outdoor gas heater ensures comfort while the barbecue area with stone top and under-bench storage is perfect for alfresco dining on solid Merbau timber decking. Manicured gardens can be seen from many angles. Security and privacy are paramount, with features such as Dahua security cameras, an electric front gate with a hidden keypad, in-floor safe and soundproofing measures.
