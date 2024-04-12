Brand-new build in Lucas exemplifies modern living at its finest

4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
This stunning, brand-new build exemplifies modern living at its finest.
An exquisite property, number 36 Lakeland Drive is situated in a prime location and offers a perfect blend of style, comfort, and convenience.
The home is near to a host of amenities, including schools, parks, and shopping centres, making it an ideal haven for families.
Its open-plan design seamlessly integrates multiple living areas with the living/kitchen and dining areas creating a particularly spacious and inviting atmosphere.
The kitchen boasts high-end appliances, providing the perfect setting for culinary enthusiasts to indulge in their passion.
Henley Homes' commitment to quality is evident throughout, and this property includes a meticulously landscaped front and rear yard, complete with an automated watering system.
The driveway, fencing, clotheslines and letterbox are all complete, making the property move-in ready.
Comprising four bedrooms and two bathrooms, this home offers generous living space spread across three separate living areas.
The modern colour palette complements the contemporary architecture, creating a visually stunning interior.
The main bedroom is a true retreat, featuring a dressing room and an ensuite with a double vanity, soaking tub, and floor-to-ceiling tiles, ensuring a touch of luxury.
Situated on a good-sized land holding of approximately 512sqm, the outdoor area is a private oasis perfect for entertaining or unwinding.
Whether hosting a barbecue with friends or relaxing, this space offers endless possibilities.
