Young offender rides dirt bike down Bridge Mall, nearly hits family

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated April 11 2024 - 6:53am, first published 5:00am
Bridge Mall. File picture
Bridge Mall. File picture

A young offender who rode a dirt bike down the middle of the Bridge Mall, narrowly missing a family, has been given a "last chance" at rehabilitation by a magistrate.

Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

