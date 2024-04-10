Young offender rides dirt bike down Bridge Mall, nearly hits family

A young offender who rode a dirt bike down the middle of the Bridge Mall, narrowly missing a family, has been given a "last chance" at rehabilitation by a magistrate.
Jayden Heffernan, 19, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to plead guilty to charges of dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.
The charges resulted from an incident at about 4.37pm on February 13, where Heffernan rode a green dirt bike with no registration plates into the Bridge Mall complex from the western end.
As the Bridge Mall was under renovations at the time, the pedestrian footpath area of the mall had been narrowed to a four-metre path, in which Heffernan took his bike.
The court heard a family with three children, aged 11, eight and seven, were in Heffernan's path as he rode through the mall, and had to move out of his way for fear of being struck by the incoming bike.
It comes after Heffernan was sentenced on October 26, 2023, to a 12 month community corrections order for an earlier incident at the Bridge Mall, crashing a stolen car into a flag pole at the entrance of the mall.
At Tuesday's hearing, the court was presented with a youth justice plan detailing Heffernan's engagement with various support services.
Magistrate Guillaume Bailin said Heffernan could be considered for the newly-established ARC program in Ballarat, which consolidates support services under the court's supervision.
The magistrate said enrollment in the ARC program would be a preferable alternative to more prison time for Heffernan.
"If I go down the same process that has been gone down before... we are likely to end up in the same position," Magistrate Bailin said.
"It is about what tools are in place to set Mr Heffernan up so that he can transition to ARC.
"It is the last avenue... we are very close to non-paroles (sentences)."
The matter was adjourned until April 12 for Heffernan to be assessed for the court integrated services program. If able to comply with the program, Magistrate Bailin said he would be recommended for ARC.
Heffernan will return to court on April 12.
