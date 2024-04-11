Coroner tells Grampians Health to improve prisoner mental health protocol

A coroner has asked Grampians Health to improve its handling of incarcerated mental health patients in findings handed down about the suicide of a Sebastopol man.
On Monday, deputy state coroner Paresa Spanos released her findings into the death of a 55-year-old man who died in Sebastopol on January 15, 2020.
The man will not be named to avoid identifying a victim of family violence.
In the findings documents, the coroner outlines the 55-year-old's medical history in the years before his death, and his involvement in the criminal justice system.
Coroner Spanos said the man showed signs of suicidal ideation in late 2019, self-presenting to the Ballarat Base Hospital ED on September 12, 2019, with plans to hang himself.
He would later attempt to take his own life on September 23, 2019, and was transported to the hospital under the mental health act.
Following the September 23, 2019 incident a family violence intervention order was issued by the court protecting his former partner, whose house he attempted to take his own life at.
The man would breach the order on September 26, 2019, and be taken into police custody, where he would again attempt to take his life on October 1, 2019.
(The 55-year-old's) death highlights the vulnerability of recently released prisoners and the difficulties they encounter upon their release from custody.- Coroner Spanos
Coroner Spanos said the man remained in custody until December 12, 2019, where he was found guilty of breaching the intervention order, stalking and other charges.
The 55-year-old was given a 74 day prison sentence, recognised as already being served, and placed on a 12-month community corrections order.
Upon his release the 55-year-old was handed over to the supervision of Ballarat Community Correctional Services, with which he attended weekly appointments.
Coroner Spanos said the 55-year-old engaged with his BCCS case manager without issue until January 7, 2020, where he made a report of suicidal ideation.
From there, a risk management plan was developed in which the man was told to report himself to Ballarat Health Services (now Grampians Health), should he feel his symptoms escalate.
The man took his own life on January 15, 2020.
In her findings, Coroner Spanos confirmed the man's cause of death and said his BCCS case manager had acted properly in response to his reports of suicidal thoughts.
The BCCS case manager notified the man's GP and gave him advice to contact the hospital should his symptoms escalate.
The coroner pointed to a lack of an "established mechanism" for mental health re-referral following the 55-year-old's 2019 stint in prison.
"It appears the BMHS (Ballarat Mental Health Services) were relying on (the 55-year-old man) either self-presenting or being referred to them by his GP or other healthcare provider," the coroner said.
But the coroner did not believe there was a direct link between a lack of mental health planning after the man's release from prison and his death.
"The available evidence does not support a finding that there was a causal relationship between the deficiencies in the discharge planning and Mr Rickard's death or that Mr Rickard's outcome would have been different had he re-engaged with BMHS after his release from custody," the coroner said.
"(The 55-year-old's) death highlights the vulnerability of recently released prisoners and the difficulties they encounter upon their release from custody."
In a statement provided to the coroner as part of her investigation, Grampians Health confirmed it did not have any protocols regarding the mental health of patients whose treatment is interrupted by periods of imprisonment.
Coroner Spanos "invited" Grampians Health to develop such a protocol, but stopped short of an official recommendation.
"Although I am not satisfied that a causal connection exists between the sub-optimal discharge planning at BMHS and (the 55-year-old man's) death, the failures appear symptomatic of a lack of guidance for clinicians regarding the management of mental health patients who are also involved with the criminal justice system," the coroner said.
"I therefore invite, without formally recommending, that Grampians Health considers implementing a framework for mental health patients whose management is interrupted by episodes of incarceration, and how best to re-engage with such patients on release from custody."
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.