Search for Samantha Murphy moves south out of Ballarat

The search for Samantha Murphy's body is moving further south on April 11.
After two months of "extensive searching" in the "Canadian Forest area" police units are moving the ongoing search to the Enfield State Park.
Because police will be looking for Ms Murphy's body, they have asked for the public to stay away from the search area.
Detective acting superintendent Mark Hatt said the search involves a "significant number of detectives from the Missing Persons Squad".
"Since Samantha's disappearance over two months ago, a range of searches and other enquiries have been undertaken in the Ballarat area as part of this investigation," he said in a statement.
On Wednesday April 10, mounted police were also seen in Buninyong.
Victoria Police confirmed they were "undertaking a targeted search in the Ballarat area".
"I want to assure those in the Ballarat community that police remain focused on doing everything we can to return Samantha to her family," Detective acting superintendent Hatt said.
Patrick Stephenson, a 22-year-old man has been charged with Samantha Murphy's murder on March 6.
He remains in custody and will appear at Ballarat Magistrates' Court on August 8.
Samantha Murphy was last seen leaving her Eureka Street home about 7am on Sunday, February 4.
Anyone with any information about Samantha's disappearance is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppers.com.au
