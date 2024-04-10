The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Samantha Murphy

Search for Samantha Murphy moves south out of Ballarat

By Staff Reporters
Updated April 11 2024 - 10:34am, first published 9:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police on dirt bikes leave the Napoleons Recreation Reserve to search for Samantha Murphy in the Enfield State Forest. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Police on dirt bikes leave the Napoleons Recreation Reserve to search for Samantha Murphy in the Enfield State Forest. Picture by Lachlan Bence

The search for Samantha Murphy's body is moving further south on April 11.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.