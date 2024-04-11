Accountants, company ordered to pay $26 million in damages

"Mr Mulcahy was the driving force, the moving party, the person who orchestrated the formation of the consortium of shareholders in BFMM. At the time the opportunity was diverted, Mr Mulcahy was the directing mind and will of BFMM, BFMM was, at that time, the corporate alter ego of Mr Mulcahy, formed to take advantage of the opportunity," Justice Delany said.