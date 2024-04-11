Accountants, company ordered to pay $26 million in damages

One of Ballarat's largest accounting firms and another company have been ordered to pay $26 million in damages to a former client of the firm, after the Supreme Court found they breached client confidentiality to take advantage of a business opportunity.
On Wednesday Justice Jim Delany handed down his judgement in a case brought against Mulcahy and Co by founder and former managing director of Porter Plant, Timothy Porter, and former Porter Plant chief financial officer Christopher Conheady.
At an earlier trial, it was ruled Mulcahy and Co breached their fiduciary duties after purchasing a share of Sunshine-based company Chris's Body Building, after providing advice to Porter regarding their own purchase of the business.
Justice Jim Delany said the accounting firm's director Jamie Mulcahy had "engaged in a plan of dishonest and fraudulent design" - he found breaches in confidentiality obligations and the Mulcahy parties "owed fiduciary dues".
As part of Wednesday's judgement, Justice Delany ordered Mulcahy and Co, and its director Jamie Mulcahy, pay to each of the plaintiffs damages of $4,832,445 plus interest of $812,910.
Justice Delany also ordered BFMM, the company formed to take up the purchase of Chris's Body Building, account to Mr Conheady for profits earned of $11,862,693 plus interest of $3,095,987.
"Mr Mulcahy was the driving force, the moving party, the person who orchestrated the formation of the consortium of shareholders in BFMM. At the time the opportunity was diverted, Mr Mulcahy was the directing mind and will of BFMM, BFMM was, at that time, the corporate alter ego of Mr Mulcahy, formed to take advantage of the opportunity," Justice Delany said.
It is understood Mulcahy and Co intend to appeal the judgement, and were provided a 21 day stay on payment of damages by Justice Delany to lodge an intent to appeal.
The full judgement can be read online.
