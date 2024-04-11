BFNL | Redan goes large with late recruit as it prepares for Sunbury

REDAN will be boosted by the inclusion of young ruck Taj Bond for their opening round clash with Sunbury who the club announced as a signing on Thursday.
Bond, is a listed Bendigo Pioneers ruckman, and at 204cm, will give the young Lion cubs a massive boost when they host one of the predicted big risers this season in Sunbury.
The rising star is the brother of Redan's VFL-listed Lachlan, who the club signed in the pre-season.
Coach Gary Learmonth said his side was keen to blood the young tall this week.
"We signed Lachie, his brother earlier in the pre-season, we've been working a bit to try and get Taj along as well," Learmonth said.
"He's been committed to us for a while, but with the Coates League teams having a break, it means he will be available to us for the first couple of games which will be great for us.
"He'll definitely come in and play seniors this week."
The news isn't as good for Bond's brother with key forward Lachlan Bond set to miss four or five weeks with a foot injury..
"He'll miss a few weeks, Joe Black, who's another of our recruits at centre half back, is another recruit who has an ankle, and he'l miss about 10 weeks," Learmonth said.
"Nick Barker has a bicep injury, so that's indefinite at the moment, he did that at an intra-club, something you'd do 100 times a year and it was a freak injury.
"We've had a decent change over of personal, we'll certainly be different. Obviously Isaac Grant going out, we'll have to look to spread the load a lot more. Brandon Green has come in from Waubra, so he'll be an important option for us, Grant Bell is always reliable for one or two, we need to share the load."
Opponents Sunbury have been talked up as one of the boom sides for 2024 as it looks to make amends for a disappointing 2023. New coach Matt White, who is taking on his first coaching role, said he was looking forward to the challenge this weekend,
"It's nervous, fun, sleepless and very exciting," the former Richmond player said. "There's a little bit of looking at ways of doing things, looking at a few things we might not have touched on yet.
"I know I've got a good bunch of blokes who are just so keen to get out there and play some footy and amend what happened last year. They weren't happy with the way they finished off the year, there's so much upside to the group. I'm keen to see what these guys can do.
"I know what the rivalry was like between our two clubs in the past. Even some teammates at I played with at Richmond from Redan, we always kept that fight going. It'll be a good test and I'[m looking forward to it."
